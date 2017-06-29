Xcel Energy Warns About Return of Phone Scams

AMARILLO — Xcel Energy has received several reports of scammers operating in its Texas-New Mexico service area in recent days.

According to Wes Reeves, a media relations staff member with Xcel, stated Xcel customers have received calls that appear to be coming from Xcel Energy customer agents threatening service disconnection if a past-due balance is not paid over the phone.

“In the latest round, scam calls appear to have been made from an automated system, and call-back numbers have been provided that lead to a recorded message,” said Reeves.

Xcel Energy is reminding customers that they will receive printed disconnect notices in the mail if their accounts are past due, and that the company has multiple ways to make payments.

“If residential customers receive calls demanding payment over the phone, and they have not received a disconnect notice, they should hang up and call Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 to check the status of their accounts and make payments in the appropriate way,” said Reeves. “Business customers can check the status of their accounts by calling 1-800-481-4700. These are the only numbers customers should use to contact Xcel Energy for billing and payment inquiries.”

Reeves added Xcel customers may also sign up for “My Account” at www.xcelenergy.com/my_account, which allows them to manage their accounts through a secure web-based application.

More information on avoiding scams can be found at www.xcelenergy.com/scams.

