Xcel Energy offers tips to stay cool, lower summer bills

AMARILLO — While the 2017 summer season doesn’t officially begin for another two-plus weeks, with the kids out of school and afternoon temperatures rising, air conditioners around the region are already getting a workout.

Home cooling can account for half or more of a summertime electric bill, and the best way customers can keep that bill from climbing too high is to practice some basic conservation and efficiency habits that help maintain household comfort without stressing family budgets. Xcel Energy offers tips for saving money and energy at its website, www.xcelenergy.com. Among the simplest ways customers can get the most out of their cooling are:

• Raising the thermostat setting from 72 to 78 degrees, providing a savings of up to $100 over the course of the summer

• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

• Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home

• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day

• Changing air conditioning filters

• Planting trees on the sunny sides of the house to keep the home cooler

• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

Customers can also help reduce their overall bills by:

• Turning off unnecessary lighting and replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 25 percent longer

• Taking advantage of Xcel Energy discounts of up to $3 on select LED bulbs at participating retailers in Texas and New Mexico. Go to www.xcelenergy.com/lightingdeals to locate participating retailers

• Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid

Xcel Energy also offers incentives and rebate programs to make homes and businesses more efficient. Information on these programs can be found at www.xcelenergy.com by selecting the “Programs Rebates” link at the top of the homepage. Efficiency programs are provided by approved contractors, and among their services are the retrofit of commercial lighting and climate control systems.

