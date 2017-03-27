Windy, Possibly Stormy Tuesday on Horizon for West Texas Region

MIDLAND — A fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Gaines County for Tuesday, as wind speeds averaging 20-to-25 mph are anticipated to blow through the region, according to the latest forecast models released on Monday morning.

Additionally, NWS Midland officials stated Gaines County residents — along with others in the Permian Basin region — could see severe storms on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms could form along a dryline Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially over the eastern Permian Basin,” said NWS officials on their website. “Large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in these areas. An isolated tornado or two could occur also, especially over the Stockton Plateau and Lower Trans Pecos.”

Locally, in Seminole, a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the daytime hours, as the daytime high is expected to reach near 77. East winds at 10 to 15 mph are expected early in the day, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. On Tuesday evening, a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible, as the nighttime low is expected to be around 43. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

