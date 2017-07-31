Wet Weather Anticipated in Local Forecast Monday, Tuesday

MIDLAND — Thunderstorms will increase in southeast New Mexico and spread into the northwestern Permian Basin this afternoon and tonight, bringing with it the potential for measurable rainfall, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“Widespread thunderstorms will move into the rest of the Permian Basin Tuesday and Tuesday night,” said NWS forecasters in explaining this week’s weather pattern. “Heavy rain and flooding of prone areas is possible. Temperatures will be milder today across much of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas with mainly upper 80s north to near 100 along the Rio Grande.”

Very heavy rainfall is expected to develop in southeast New Mexico this evening and move into the northwest Permian Basin on Monday evening and the rest of the Permian Basin Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flooding of prone areas is possible.

Locally, in the Seminole community, a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday, increasing to a 70-percent chance on Tuesday. Highs on Monday were anticipated to be near 90 degrees, before reaching only a high of 82 on Tuesday.

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tuesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Wednesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. —

