Wet Weather Anticipated in Local Forecast Monday, Tuesday
MIDLAND — Thunderstorms will increase in southeast New Mexico and spread into the northwestern Permian Basin this afternoon and tonight, bringing with it the potential for measurable rainfall, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
“Widespread thunderstorms will move into the rest of the Permian Basin Tuesday and Tuesday night,” said NWS forecasters in explaining this week’s weather pattern. “Heavy rain and flooding of prone areas is possible. Temperatures will be milder today across much of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas with mainly upper 80s north to near 100 along the Rio Grande.”
Very heavy rainfall is expected to develop in southeast New Mexico this evening and move into the northwest Permian Basin on Monday evening and the rest of the Permian Basin Tuesday and Tuesday night. Flooding of prone areas is possible.
Locally, in the Seminole community, a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday, increasing to a 70-percent chance on Tuesday. Highs on Monday were anticipated to be near 90 degrees, before reaching only a high of 82 on Tuesday.
Be sure to keep watch of the latest weather forecast information with the NWS and SeminoleSentinel.com
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
