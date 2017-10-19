Veterans Day Ceremony Slated for Nov. 11 at Gaines Veterans Memorial

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day — Saturday, Nov. 11 — at the Gaines County Veterans Memorial, according to local event organizers in information recently provided to the Seminole Sentinel.

Texas Dist. 83 State Representative Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) will serve as the guest speaker in the event, which is open to the general public.

Local Gaines County veterans are especially, and veterans of all military branches, are encouraged to attend. Organizers are also extending an invitation to veterans to swear their uniform or anything that is from their respective military service, to the Nov. 11 event.

Following the ceremony, their will be a free hamburger/hot dog luncheon at the Seminole American Legion post, located one mile west of Seminole, on U.S. 62/180 (Hobbs Hwy).

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, contact Bill Rodriguez at (432) 209-2070.

Local Marines Sought

In addition to the Veterans Day Celebration, local Gaines County residents who served in the United States Marine Corps. are being sought to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps., during the Veterans Day Ceremony.

For more information about the Marine Corps birthday celebration, contact Bill Rodriguez at (432) 209-2070.

