TxDOT Working to Locate Utilities in Seminole

LUBBOCK — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started work on a project to locate utilities on US 62/385 in the city of Seminole.

Contractor H.W. Lochner was scheduled to begin work Tuesday, according to a press release issued by TxDOT officials from the Lubbock regional office. The project limits begin at the US 62/US 180 intersection and continue north two miles.

Work to locate and chart the utilities will have minimal impact on traffic but drivers should anticipate minor lane closures. Motorists are also advised to slow down and watch out for workers who will be working along the right of way and in close proximately to traffic.

The project is scheduled to conclude in February 2018.

Category: Updates