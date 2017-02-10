Thursday Open House Slated for Seminole Community Center

The City of Seminole will host a grand opening ceremony for its newest public facility this coming Thursday afternoon.

From 4-to-7 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 16), the Seminole Community Center will be open and available for the public to view. The facility is located at 801 N. Main St.

According to City of Seminole officials, a small presentation will be held at the beginning of Thursday afternoon’s ceremony.

Construction for the 17,000-plus sq ft facility was recently completed, and the building is now available for various rental opportunities.

For more information about the ceremony, or rental opportunities for the facility, contact the City of Seminole at (432) 758-3676.

