‘The Little Mermaid’ to be Featured in Chamber’s First ‘Splash-in Movie’ of 2017

For its second straight summer, the City of Seminole’s SplashPad water feature — located at M.S. Doss City Park — will play host to a trio of “Splash-In Movie” nights, hosted by the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

The first of the three scheduled movie nights is slated for Friday, June 9, beginning at 8 p.m. In the Chamber’s first “Splash-In Movie” night, the Disney, full-length feature movie of “The Little Mermaid” will be shown.

Admission to the event is free of charge to the first 200 patrons, according to Chamber officials.

Other scheduled “Splash-in Movie” nights are slated for July 14 (Finding Dory) and Aug. 11 (Moana).

About the City of Seminole’s SplashPad

In mid-August 2014, Seminole City Council members approved of pursuing the $1.28 million project, which was being constructed by Spring-based Kraftsman Playground and Water Parks.

Funding for the project included a budgeted $650,000 in City of Seminole funds from the 2015 fiscal year budget, an anticipated $400,000 in assets due to the City of Seminole from the recent sale of separate pieces of property to Gaines County and the Seminole Economic Development Corp., and $200,000 donation from a local, anonymous donor, according to Seminole Sentinel archives.

Regular hours of operation for the facility is each Tuesday through Saturday, from 2-to-7 p.m., and each Sunday, from 2-to-6 p.m. during the summer season. The facility is closed to the public each Monday. In addition, the SplashPad is open for children six years of age and younger each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 12-noon.

After-hours rental of the facility, according to Seminole Sentinel archives, is available for the public at a fee of $250.

Under the policy approved by the Council earlier this calendar year, the facility will be available for rental on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., for a fee of $250. The fee, according to figures provided by the City of Seminole, would cover a party of 50 persons.

An additional fee of $2 per person over the 50 mark would be assessed, according to the policy.

Rental of the facility on Friday and Saturday evenings, according to policy language, would be based upon the availability of adult supervision. In addition to the rental fee, the facility’s concession stand will not be made available to patrons during after-hour rentals.

Category: Updates