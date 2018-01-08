Texas Peanut Producers Board Holds Biennial Elections

Voting Process Opens January 9 for Texas Peanut Producers

LUBBOCK — The Texas Peanut Producers Board (TPPB) will hold an election for expiring directors’ seats. The TPPB elections will be conducted in 145 Texas counties for the purpose of electing four TPPB board members: one member from Voting Region One, two members from Voting Region Two and one member from Voting Region 4.

There are a total of nine TPPB voting board members.

There is one seat open for election in Voting Region One, which consists of: Andrews, Bailey, Brewster, Castro, Cochran, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Ector, El Paso, Gaines, Glasscock, Hale, Hartley, Hockley, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lamb, Loving, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Midland, Moore, Oldham, Parmer, Pecos, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Reeves, Sherman, Swisher, Terrell, Terry, Upton, Val Verde, Ward, Winkler and Yoakum counties.

Voters will be voting for qualified candidates who have sought nomination within the respective TPPB voting regions where elections are to occur.

The nominee for the open seat in Voting Region One is Scott Nolen, Gaines County. Voters may also vote for board members by “writing in” the name of any eligible persons.

Peanut producers eligible to vote in the election are persons, including the owner of a farm on which peanuts are produced or the owner’s tenant or sharecropper, engaged in the business of producing peanuts or causing peanuts to be produced for commercial purposes for at least one production period during the three years preceding the date of this election (Jan. 23, 2018).

For a producer to vote in Voting Region One, the voter must reside within one of the counties stated above.

The election will be held by mail ballot. Election ballots containing the nominations of all persons who have validly filed will be available Jan. 9, 2018, at peanut buying locations and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in each of the appropriate voting regions, or by writing TPPB. ­­­

All voters otherwise qua­­lified to vote as peanut producers must reside in a county within the TPPB voting region where they seek to vote.

For a ballot to be valid, it must be mailed to Texas Peanut Producers Board at, 5223 79th St. Lubbock, TX 79424, with a postmark date of no later than Jan. 23, 2018.

