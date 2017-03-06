Tax Assessor/Collector’s Offices in Seminole, Seagraves to be Closed March 13 for Computer Upgrades

Computer upgrades by the Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicle at the Seminole and Seagraves branches of the Gaines County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office will force the closure of the offices this coming Monday, March 13, according to office officials.

Susan Shaw, Gaines County Tax Assessor/Collector, confirmed of the offices’ closure on Monday, March 13, and stated she hopes the closure will only last for one day.

“The State (DMV) will be coming in for some computer upgrades, and it looks like it will only be Monday that we will have to have the office closed,” said Shaw. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, but we wanted to get the word out ahead of time to let people know we will be closed on that day.”

