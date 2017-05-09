T-Storms Possible for Gaines, Region Tuesday Evening

MIDLAND — A chance of severe storms are possible through Wednesday morning for Gaines County, the South Plains, Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico region, as an upper-level system makes its way through the southwestern U.S.

“Storms are possible this afternoon into tonight, with chances increasing tonight,” said National Weather Service officials on their Midland regional website Tuesday morning. “Some storms through tonight may be strong to severe, with threats including hail, strong winds, brief heavy rainfall, and a possible isolated tornado. Have a plan in place to take action if a warning is issued.”

According to the Tuesday morning forecast models from the NWS, a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible through the daytime hours on Tuesday, with a high near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-to-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain shower and thunderstorm chances increase to 60-percent this (Tuesday) evening, with rainfall estimates between 1/4 to 1/2 inch possible in some areas. Tonight’s low is anticipated to fall round 57 degrees, with winds out of the southeast at 15-to-20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.

—

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Wednesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Friday Sunny, with a high near 78. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Category: Updates