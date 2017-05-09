T-Storms Possible for Gaines, Region Tuesday Evening
MIDLAND — A chance of severe storms are possible through Wednesday morning for Gaines County, the South Plains, Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico region, as an upper-level system makes its way through the southwestern U.S.
“Storms are possible this afternoon into tonight, with chances increasing tonight,” said National Weather Service officials on their Midland regional website Tuesday morning. “Some storms through tonight may be strong to severe, with threats including hail, strong winds, brief heavy rainfall, and a possible isolated tornado. Have a plan in place to take action if a warning is issued.”
According to the Tuesday morning forecast models from the NWS, a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible through the daytime hours on Tuesday, with a high near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-to-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Rain shower and thunderstorm chances increase to 60-percent this (Tuesday) evening, with rainfall estimates between 1/4 to 1/2 inch possible in some areas. Tonight’s low is anticipated to fall round 57 degrees, with winds out of the southeast at 15-to-20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.
—
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
