Storms Dump 5-Plus Inches of Rain Overnight

Gaines Remains Under Flash Flood Watch Through Monday

A flash flood watch remains in effect through today after 5-plus inches of rainfall fell in a short time period late Sunday evening and early Monday morning from a stalled thunderstorm complex which sat over the Gaines, Terry and Yoakum county Texas area, as well as Lea County in southeastern New Mexico.

According to Texas Tech mesonet weather data for the Seminole community, 5.32 inches of precipitation fell between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and the early morning hours Monday, with 4.68 inches of rain recorded before 12-midnight.

Favorable rain chances remain in the forecast for Gaines County and a good portion of the Permian Basin region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“Showers and thunderstorms could result in heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches,” said NWS officials on their Midland regional website. “Some locations over southeast New Mexico and the northwest Permian Basin have already received 3-5 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with many other locations receiving an inch or two in the last couple of days. Therefore, flash flooding will be realized more rapidly with any additional heavy rainfall.”

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over most of the Midland NWS forecast area today. Additional heavy rainfall will be possible, so a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all but the western Low Rolling Plains and extreme eastern Permian Basin.

Locally, a 60-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible through Monday evening, with the daytime highs anticipated to be near 80 degrees. Monday’s low is anticipated to dip to 65-degrees.

A 60-percent chance of showers continue to be in the forecast for Tuesday, before tapering off to 50-percent on Tuesday evening, according to Monday morning forecast models.

Seminole’s Detailed Forecast Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. —

Category: Updates