Storms Dump 5-Plus Inches of Rain Overnight
Gaines Remains Under Flash Flood Watch Through Monday
A flash flood watch remains in effect through today after 5-plus inches of rainfall fell in a short time period late Sunday evening and early Monday morning from a stalled thunderstorm complex which sat over the Gaines, Terry and Yoakum county Texas area, as well as Lea County in southeastern New Mexico.
According to Texas Tech mesonet weather data for the Seminole community, 5.32 inches of precipitation fell between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and the early morning hours Monday, with 4.68 inches of rain recorded before 12-midnight.
Favorable rain chances remain in the forecast for Gaines County and a good portion of the Permian Basin region, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
“Showers and thunderstorms could result in heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches,” said NWS officials on their Midland regional website. “Some locations over southeast New Mexico and the northwest Permian Basin have already received 3-5 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with many other locations receiving an inch or two in the last couple of days. Therefore, flash flooding will be realized more rapidly with any additional heavy rainfall.”
Seminole’s Detailed Forecast
