SPD to Host Bicycle Rodeo this Saturday

May 8, 2017

The Seminole Police Dept. will be hosting their annual “Bicycle Rodeo” this coming Saturday (May 13), from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Seminole ISD’s Wigwam Stadium.

The cost is free and is open to local youth who are currently enrolled in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade levels of education.

All participants in Saturday’s SPD “Bicycle Rodeo” will be entered in a chance to win a new bicycle from a drawing set to be held during the event.

Activities associated with the SPD “Bicycle Rodeo” will be located on the east (visitor) parking lot at Wigwam Stadium. For more information about the event, contact the SPD at their non-emergency phone number, (432) 758-9871.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestShare on Google+Email this to someone

Category: Updates

«