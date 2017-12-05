SPD Seeks Information into Recent Rash of Criminal Mischief Incidents

The Seminole Police Dept. is seeking information from local residents in an attempt to crack into several criminal mischief incidents which occurred over the weekend.

According to SPD officials on Tuesday morning, the department is investigating six separate incidents, in which suspects used spray paint and sprayed several cars.

“We’re requesting the community’s help in identifying the suspects,” said Bernie Kraft, Chief of Police for the Seminole Police Dept. in a press release issued to the Seminole Sentinel on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the incidents occurred in the following locations:

• 400 Block SE 4th

• 400 Block SW 3rd

• 500 Block of SW K

• 2400 Block of SW E

• 800 Block NW 8th

• 900 Block of NW 8th

“We are especially requesting homeowners with security cameras in the above listed area to contact us if they have any video that might help identify the suspects,” said Kraft.

If you have any information related to these incidents, or can assist the SPD with security camera footage, contact the department at their non-emergency telephone number, (432) 758-9871, or visit the department, located at 301 E. Ave. A.

