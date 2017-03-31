Softball: Errors Hamper Seminole in 8-2 Loss to Lamesa

LAMESA — The Seminole Maidens committed six errors on the afternoon and squandered an early 2-0 lead, as the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes defeated SHS 8-2 in District 2-4A play held Friday at the Joe Spikes Complex.

Lamesa’s Ariel Hernandez allowed five Maiden hits while striking out three in seven innings of work inside the pitcher’s circle for the Golden Tornadoes. Offensively, Lamesa scattered nine hits against Seminole junior Jodie Vaughn.

The Maidens will resume District 2-4A action on Tuesday evening with a 5:30 p.m. home contest against the Lubbock Estacado Lady Matadors.

With the loss, the Maidens move to 3-1 in District 2-4A play.

Lamesa 8, Seminole 2

Box score

