Skywarn Class Coming to Seminole Thursday PM

Seminole area first responders and amateur weather aficionados will have an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of severe weather spotting techniques ahead of the West Texas region’s spring storm season this Thursday evening.

Scheduled for a 7 p.m. start inside the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room, the free Skywarn spotter training course will be presented by representatives of the Midland regional office of the National Weather Service.

According to the Midland NWS website, the weather course is an opportunity for families to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season by providing information that can be used to develop severe weather safety plans. Additionally, different techniques are discussed for determining storm severity.

"This weather course is an opportunity for families to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season by providing information that can be used to develop severe weather safety plans," said Mark Strobin with the Midland NWS office in a press release issued on the agency's website. "Additionally, different techniques are discussed for determining storm severity.

According to Strobin, by completing the two hour course, attendees become NWS Skywarn spotters. Members of Skywarn, a volunteer weather spotting group, help relay ground truth information about thunderstorms to local officials and to the National Weather Service.

“The NWS uses this vital information in conjunction with radar and satellite information during severe weather operations,” said Strobin. “Please join us, along with friends and family, at any of the National Weather Service Skywarn spotter training courses scheduled for your area.”

Other area classes include a March 22 meeting at the City of Odessa’s Central Fire Station, 1000 W. 2nd in Odessa (7-9 p.m.), a March 26 meeting in Kermit (Kermit Community Center, 118 N. Poplar, 7-9 p.m.), and an April 19 meeting in Hobbs, N.M. at the City of Hobbs Commission Chambers (200 E. Broadway, 7-9 p.m. CST).

