SHS: ‘Pink Out’ Shirts Available for Order; ‘Pink Out’ Game Slated for Oct. 20

Shirt orders are currently being taken ahead of the 2017 Seminole Indian “Pink Out” game, according to information provided by the Seminole High School campus earlier this week.

Shirts, available in youth and adult sizes — through Adult 2X — are $16 each and can be ordered at the following web address: https://seminoleisd.revtrak.net/Seminole-ISD-Campus-Fees-3/Seminole-High-School/High-School-Cheerleading/

Adult 3X shirt sizes will cost an additional $2 extra.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and to the American Cancer Home Lodge in Lubbock.

The first round of orders are due Oct. 5, at 12-noon. A second, and final order date, is slated for Oct. 13 at 12-noon.

The 2017 Seminole Indian “Pink Out” football game is slated for Friday, Oct. 20, as the Indians will play host to District 2-4A rival Lamesa in a 7 p.m. contest at Wigwam Stadium.

A “Pink Out” date for the SHS volleyball team had not been set as of presstime for the Seminole Maiden volleyball program.

For more information, contact the SHS campus at (432) 758-5873.

