SHS Fine Arts Dept. to Host ‘Evening of Fine Arts’ Monday

The talents of a host of Seminole High School students will be in display Monday evening (May 1), as the SHS Art, Speech and Theatre Departments will be hosting their annual “Evening of Fine Arts.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, the SHS Art Show will take place in the lobby of the campus’ Performing Arts Center, followed by a 6 p.m. performance of poetry, dramatic interpretation, humorous interpretation, duo interpretation and duet acting by the SHS Speech Dept. in the PAC Theatre.

At 7 p.m., the 2017 Class 4A State Qualifying one-act play performance of “By the Bog of Cats” will be publicly featured.

Admission to all events on Monday evening are free of charge.

“The evening is a great way to showcase the fine arts department at the high school,” said Danny Sottlemyre, SHS speech teacher. “Seminole High School is truly a fine arts school and that will be very evident after seeing the talent on state and at the art show.”

For more information about the event, contact the SHS campus at (432) 758-5873.

Category: Updates