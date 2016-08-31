Showers Remain in Area Forecast for Wednesday

MIDLAND — Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue over the Permian Basin area today and additional heavy rainfall will be possible, according to forecast models from the National Weather Service.

According to NWS forecasters, the highest rain chances will be in southeast New Mexico and will decrease to the southeast. Highs will be below normal only reaching the upper 70s to 80s.

Locally, in Seminole, a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day on Wednesday.

Seminole Detailed Forecast Today A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph. Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph. Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 89. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Category: Updates