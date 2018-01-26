Sheriff: Fatal Wreck Occurred Friday AM in NW Gaines

Gaines County’s first fatal accident of the 2018 calendar year occurred early Friday, and as of Friday morning, details remained limited.

Gaines County Sheriff Ronny Pipkin, on Friday morning, confirmed with the Seminole Sentinel of the fatal wreck, which occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 83 and FM 2055, in northwestern Gaines County. Pipkin stated Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers were investigating the incident.

