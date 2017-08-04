SHD Board to Host Special Meeting Monday PM

Seminole Hospital District Board of Directors will meet in a special meeting on Monday evening, according to an agenda obtained by the Seminole Sentinel.

Monday’s meeting, set to be held at the SHD Boardroom, located inside Seminole’s Memorial Hospital campus, is scheduled for a 6:15 p.m. start.

In the agenda, SHD officials will call Monday’s special meeting to order, and then move into an executive session to discuss “personnel matters.”

SHD officials, under the guidelines of Texas Government Code 551.074, are allowed to participate in such discussions in an executive, non-public setting.

According to SHD’s agenda, no action is anticipated to be taken from Monday’s discussion, as SHD officials listed an adjournment of the meeting following the board’s executive session discussion.

Under Texas laws, governmental entities are restricted in taking any business action while in executive session. The law requires governmental entities to return to open session to consider any action pertaining to executive session discussions.

