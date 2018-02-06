Sentinel Seeking Municipal Candidate Announcements

Local municipal candidates who are planning on seeking office in the upcoming May 5 election process are being reminded they can make their announcements with the Seminole Sentinel.

Candidate announcements, which are free of charge, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 for publication.

Five local municipalities — the City of Seminole, Seminole ISD, Seminole Hospital District, City of Seagraves and Seagraves ISD — will be hosting elections this May.

Candidate filing for positions upon five Gaines County municipalities will continue through 5 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to an election calender defined by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

For more information on the candidate announcement process, contact Dustin Wright, Sentinel Managing Editor, at (432) 758-3667 or by e-mail at: [email protected]

