Sentinel Planning to Hold Candidate Forum in Feb. 18 Print Edition

An in-depth look at Gaines County’s local political candidates seeking office in the 2018 election cycle is being scheduled to be published on Sunday, Feb. 18, according to Seminole Sentinel Publisher Christy Hawkins.

In the publication, the Sentinel will be asking specific questions to local and area candidates concerning Gaines County interests.

“We feel this will give our local readership, as well as Gaines County residents as a whole, an opportunity to better know the candidates involved in these races and an opportunity to understand the candidates’ respective political platforms,” said Hawkins.

Forum questions were anticipated to be distributed to local candidates this week for their written responses back to the newspaper publication.

Category: Updates