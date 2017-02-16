Seminole Woman Arrested at US, Mexico Border with Over $20K of Meth

EAGLE PASS – A 19-year-old Seminole woman was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection late last month, as she was allegedly in the process of making a shipment of narcotics into the United States.

According to a CBP press release, on Jan. 31, “a 19-year-old woman requested admission into the United States to the CBP officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, walking in the pedestrian lane from Mexico,” said the press release. “CBP officers utilized a canine inspection and seized five packages of alleged methamphetamine.”

The press release added that four packages were concealed on her abdomen area and one package was concealed internally on the woman’s body.

In total, CBP officers seized 1.21 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $24,294.

The 19-year-old woman from Seminole, who was not identified in the CBP press release, was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigations. CBP officers seized the narcotics.

The Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within U.S. Customs and Border Protection tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation’s food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.

Eagle Pass, the county seat of Maverick County, is located along the U.S.-Mexico Border and situated across the Rio Grande river from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. The major border community — located between Del Rio and the Laredo — is roughly 380 miles south of the Seminole community.

Category: Updates