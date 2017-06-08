Seminole Teen Killed in Wednesday Auto Accident

A recent Seminole ISD graduate was killed in a two-vehicle accident south of the Seminole city limits on Wednesday evening.

According to a preliminary accident report released by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) on Thursday, 19-year-old Lesa Elias of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 385 (Andrews Hwy.) and Gaines Co. Road 320 (Bible Way Rd.)

Elias, according to sources, had graduated from the Seminole Independent School District, participating in commencement exercises held back on May 26 at SISD’s Wigwam Stadium.

According to DPS sources, Elias — who was operating a Chevrolet Malibu, was stopped at the intersection of CR 320 and U.S. 385, facing eastbound. At the same time, a 1999 Ford Explorer, operated by 39-year-old Cirilo Lugo Almaraz of Odessa, was traveling southbound on U.S. 385. in the left lane, as a commercial motor vehicle was driving in the right-hand lane of traffic.

As the commercial motor vehicle signaled to make a turn onto CR 320, DPS investigators stated Elias failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign and drove into the intersection, where she was struck by the vehicle operated by Almaraz.

Both Elias and Almarez were wearing their seatbelts at the time of Wednesday’s accident.

Category: Updates