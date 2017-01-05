Seminole, State Gasoline Prices Rise

For the first time in months, the cost of a gallon of low-grade unleaded gasoline will not cost consumers in the Seminole community is not listed at $2.29.

In fact, it rose six-cents in cost over the last several days to $2.35 per gallon, according to observations by the Seminole Sentinel.

The price costs reflects an increase reported Thursday by the Texas AAA, as the average statewide gas price average in Texas rose to $2.16 a gallon, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That average price is five cents more than last week and 41 cents more per gallon than last year.

Drivers across the nation paid the highest gas prices on New Year’s Day since 2014 as the national and statewide averages have moved higher largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal.

Market watchers are focused on whether OPEC, along with partnering countries, will stick to their 6-month promise to cut 1.8-million barrels per day of crude.

Despite the recent increases, Texas remains one of the top ten states with the least expensive statewide gas price averages.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas by the AAA, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.21 per gallon while drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.08 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.36 which is six cents more than last week and 37 cents more per gallon than last year.

Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts, but retail averages are likely to increase leading up to the summer driving season as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.

“Colder weather and fewer road trips following the holiday travel season lead to lower demand for fuel in January,” said AAA Texas/New Mexico Representative Doug Shupe. “However, to combat rising gas prices in the coming months, we encourage drivers to keep vehicles maintained according to manufacturer recommendations, lighten vehicle loads, as well as adjust your driving habits to obey speed limits and avoid jackrabbit starts and stops.”

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

