Seminole PD Seeks Person of Interest in Auto Burglary Cases

The Seminole Police Dept. has released information Monday afternoon related to a “person of interest” being sought by the Seminole Police Dept., in relation to a recent spell of auto burglaries within the Seminole community.

SPD officials are seeking Justin Walker Smethers, 22, of Seminole. Smethers is identified by records as being 5-foot tall, 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Smethers is wanted for a violation of parole warrant and is a person of interest in auto burglaries,” said Bernie Kraft, Chief of Police for the Seminole Police Dept. in a press release issued to the Seminole Sentinel on Monday.

Anyone with any information related to Smethers’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Seminole Police Dept. at their non-emergency line (432) 758-9871.

