Seminole PD: Saturday PM Shooting Injures 4; Suspect at Large

Seminole and Gaines County law enforcement officers are on the search for a 31-year-old Seminole man believed to be the person of interest in a shooting incident which occurred late Saturday evening at a downtown Seminole restaurant and private club and a location north of Seminole.

In the incident, four individuals were inflected with gunshot wounds, according to a press release issued by the Seminole Police Dept. early Sunday morning.

At 11:41 p.m. Saturday, Gaines County Law Enforcement Center officials received an emergency call of a shooting that occurred at Perika’s Terrace, located at 116 S. Main St.

According to the release, upon the arrival of officers to the scene, two victims were found to have been shot in the business’ parking lot.

“Officers and bystanders were conducting first aid until (Seminole) EMS arrived,” said Bernie Kraft, Chief of Police for the Seminole Police Dept. in the press release.

During the course of the initial investigation, SPD officers learned from witnesses on the scene that the alleged shooter involved in the incident was identified as being Jacob R. Groening, 31, of Seminole. Groening, according to the report, has left the scene of the incident before officers’ arrival.

A short time later, according to the press release, another shooting was reported in the area of 379 N. U.S. 62/385 (Seagraves Hwy.).

“Upon further investigation, the two shooting were found to be connected,” said Kraft in the press release.

According to the release, the two victims shot at Perika’s Terrace, identified only as a Hispanic male and a Caucasian female, were transported to Seminole’s Memorial Hospital, where they were initially treated before being transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The extent of their injuries were not disclosed in the release, but both were listed as being in “critical” condition upon their transfer from Seminole to Lubbock.

The two victims involved in the shooting at the N. U.S. 62/385 location, both identified as being females, were also transported to Seminole’s Memorial Hospital, before being transferred to a Lubbock area hospital. SPD officials, in their release, stated one subject was listed as “critical,” while the other as “stable” upon their transfer.

The identities of the victims were not publicly released by SPD officials.

Groening is described as being a Caucasian male, 5-11 in height with brown hair and green eyes. According to SPD officials, he was last seen at the N. U.S. 62/385 location wearing a pink plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Kraft stated Groening is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” and urges local residents to use caution and to not approach him if spotted. If located, law enforcement officials urge you to contact 9-1-1 or the Gaines County Law Enforcement Center at (432) 758-9871.

Category: Updates