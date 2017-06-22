Seminole PD: Ordinance Prohibits Setting Fireworks Off Inside City Limits

With Saturday being the first official day local fireworks vendors can sell their goods for the upcoming July 4 Independence Day celebration, Seminole Police Dept. officials are reminding local residents it could cost up to a $500 fine if those fireworks are set off within the city limits.

“This is a reminder to the community that it is against city ordinance to set off fireworks within the city limits,” said Bernie Kraft, Chief of the Seminole Police Dept.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe holiday, but setting off fireworks inside the City limits is a public safety concern. We are asking everyone to be responsible and if you celebrate with fireworks, to do so in a safe, legal manner outside the city limits.”

Kraft added those caught setting off fireworks in the Seminole city limits can expect a citation for the ordinance violation.

Firework sales will run through 11:59 p.m. July 4, per Texas state firework laws.

