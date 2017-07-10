Seminole PD Investigating Rash of Auto Burglaries

Seminole residents are being reminded by Seminole Police Dept. officials to remove their items of value out of their vehicles, and to lock those vehicles when not in use.

The warning comes after the SPD has began the ground work on five active cases — and word-of-mouth of numerous others — over the past two weeks.

“For the last two weeks we have had an increase of auto burglaries and theft reports,” said Bernie Kraft, Chief of Police for the SPD in a Sunday social media post observed and shared by the Seminole Sentinel.

Kraft, in a Monday morning interview with the Seminole Sentinel, stated the cases — which involves one stolen vehicle — stemmed from locations in southwestern and northwestern Seminole.

“So far all the auto burglaries have one thing in common,” said Kraft, “all the vehicles were left unlocked.”

Kraft stated aside from the five reported cases to the SPD, he and his department have observed other complaints of vehicles “rummaged” through in similar, unreported incidents through social media posts and word of mouth.

The SPD is urging local residents to remove any valuables from their vehicles, to not leave keys inside of vehicles and to lock vehicle doors.

“We are just asking people to be aware of their surroundings and to secure their property so they won’t become a victim,” said Kraft.

Kraft added the department has a person of interest in relation to the case, but provided only partial information related to the person in a Monday morning interview with the Sentinel.

The Sentinel will release the identity of the person of interest, once full identifying factors has been provided by the SPD.

” Please, if you see anyone walking around late at night or on bicycles contact the police department so we can check on them,” said Kraft.

The Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles stated on their website nearly 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen in the state of Texas each year, and thousands more are burglarized. Almost half of all vehicles stolen had the keys left inside.

Some tips local residents could take into consideration to protect themselves, and their vehicles, include:

• Always lock your vehicle and take your keys.

• Never leave your car running and unattended.

• Park in a well-lit area.

• Take valuables with you when you are not in your vehicle.

• Keep valuables out of sight.

• Give parking attendants the ignition key only. Keep your trunk and glove box locked at all times. If possible, get separate keys for the ignition and the trunk and glove box.

• Install an anti-theft device. Many insurance companies may give you a discount for certain anti-theft devices. Check with your agent for details.

Category: Updates