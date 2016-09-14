Seminole PD Hosting Gun Raffle

Officers with the Seminole Police Dept. are hosting a gun raffle to help raise money for a trio of youth-based programs the department hosts annually.

At $20 per ticket, the department is raffling a chance for winners to receive either a Smith and Wesson M&P AR-15 rifle, a Glock 19 Gen 4 9 mm handgun, or a Mossberg 12 ga. security/field combo shotgun.

Guns are being provided by Automotive Specialties/K&W Trading, Brown’s Ace Hardware and the Seminole Police Dept.

Tickets are $20 a piece and can be purchased from any Seminole Police Dept. officer, at the Seminole Police Dept. offices or at Brown’s Ace Hardware. Winners drawn for the guns must be of legal age to purchase the firearm and must pass a background check. If the background check is failed, the winner will forfeit the prize.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used by the department in hosting their Drug Proof program, as well as the department’s annual bicycle rodeo and youth police academy.

Category: Updates