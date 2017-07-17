Seminole Mini Cheer Camp Slated for July 24-27

The Seminole High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders will be hosting their 2017 Mini-Cheer Camp, which is slated to be held the week of July 24 through July 27.

Cost of the camp is $40 per child, and is available for incoming kindergarten through sixth grade students at Seminole ISD.

The camp will be held the week of July 24 through July 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12-noon, at the old Seminole Junior High School Gymnasium, 601 S.W. Ave. B.

SHS Cheerleaders will teach cheers, chants and a dance routine as part of the camp. In addition, participants will also learn the basics of motion technique and good cheerleading skills.

Registration can be conducted the day of the camp.

The schedule of events for the week include: Monday — “Wear your favorite hair bow;” Tuesday — “Tie Dye Tuesday/Camo Day”; Wednesday — “All About Love, Pink and Read”; Thursday — “Wear your Seminole cheer uniform or camp t-shirt.”

For more information about the camp, contact the Seminole High School campus at (432) 758-5973.

—

Category: Updates