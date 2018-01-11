Seminole ISD’s ‘Kid’s Corner’: Wellness Policy Assessment

Seminole ISD shall support the general wellness of all students by implementing measurable goals to promote sound nutrition and student health and to reduce childhood obesity. Annually, the SHAC shall assess and prepare a report of the District’s progress toward meeting the goals listed in this policy and in the wellness plan.

The 2016-2017 Wellness Policy Assessment for Seminole ISD is now available online. The bullets below give you step by step instructions to the SHAC information.

•Seminole ISD (www.seminoleisd.net)

•District (dropdown)

•Public Notices

•Committee (tab)

•Student Health Advisory Committee (SHAC)

•2016-2017 Wellness Policy Assessment (click on to download)

If you have questions, please contact Gary Laramore, Superintendent, or Cindy Therwhanger, Director of Food Service. If you would like to participate in the development, review, update or implementation of the Local School Wellness Policy, please contact Seminole ISD at (432) 758-3662.

