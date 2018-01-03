Seminole ISD Students to Return Tuesday

Seminole ISD staff and students will get to enjoy the remainder of this week out of the classroom, but will return for their 2018 spring semester next week, according to an SISD calendar observed by the Seminole Sentinel.

On Monday (Jan. 8), Seminole ISD’s professional staff members will return to work for an all-staff in-service day.

Beginning at their regularly scheduled times on Tuesday (Jan. 9), Seminole ISD students will return to their respective school campuses.

After attending 82 days of instruction in the 2017 fall semester, Seminole ISD students will attend 88 days of school in the 2018 spring semester.

According to the school district’s calendar, SISD students and staff will see their next break from school on Monday, Feb. 5, followed by Feb. 19 staff development day, where SISD students will be exempt from classroom instruction.

The school district’s designated “Spring Break” week is slated for the week of March 12-16, according to the SISD calendar. The last day of classroom instruction for the 2017-18 school year is scheduled for Friday, May 25.

Category: Updates