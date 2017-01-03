Seminole ISD Staff Returns Wednesday; Students on Thursday

To the probable delight of many parents, and the possible displeasure of students and some staff members, classes for the 2017 spring semester at Seminole ISD will resume on Thursday, ending a roughly two week Christmas/New Years holiday break.

SISD staff, in-fact, actually will return to their respective positions Wednesday for a staff development day before Thursday’s start of the Spring instruction period.

The 2017 Spring semester will feature 92 days of instruction, according to SISD’s official district calendar.

SISD students will take part in regular classroom activities, without any holiday or staff development breaks, until Friday, Feb. 10, when the district will observe a staff development day.

Spring break for SISD staff and students will occur on the week of March 13 through 17th, according to the district’s calendar, available online at SeminoleISD.net.

SISD students will also enjoy three instruction day breaks in the month of April, which include a staff development day on April 3, observance of Good Friday on April 14, and a bad weather day on April 17.

In May, SISD will observe a final weather day on Monday, May 15, before the end of instruction on Friday, May 26.

