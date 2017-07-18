Seminole ISD Seeking Route, Activity Bus Drivers

Offering a $1,000 signing bonus and the opportunity to obtain a commercial driver’s license through their own training program, Seminole ISD officials are seeking to fill the vacancy of three bus route positions and driver positions for out-of-town extra-curricular activities for the rapidly approaching 2017-18 school year.

“The driver’s don’t even have to have a current CDL to sign up for this,” said Toby Miller, Asst. Superintendent of District Operations for Seminole ISD. “Someone can come in and apply and they can obtain their CDL through our training program.”

Seminole ISD, Gaines County’s largest public school district, covers roughly 900 square miles of the county’s boundaries with 19 devoted bus routes. According to school district officials, their immediate need is to fill the vacancy of three daily bus routes within the county.

Interested persons must be at least 21 years in age and must have a vaild Texas Class A or B driver’s license. Additionally, candidates must pass a DMV/County/State/Federal fingerprinting and background checks and random drug testing.

For more information, contact the school district at (432) 758-2300 or (432) 758-3662. Interested applicants may also apply online at www.seminoleisd.net

