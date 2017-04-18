Seminole ISD Physicals Slated for May 3

Seminole ISD student athlete physicals will be conducted on the afternoon of May 3, according to SISD Athletic Dept. officials.

The physicals will be conducted at the Seminole High School campus’ main and auxiliary gymnasiums, beginning at 3 p.m.

Physical are required for all incoming seventh, ninth and 11th grade athletes, as well as those student athletes who had surgery in the past year, as well as those student-athletes with a heart condition.

For more information about the physicals, contact the SISD Athletic Dept. at (432) 758-1339. —

Category: Updates