Seminole ISD Gifted, Talented Nomination Applications Currently Available

Nominations for Seminole ISD’s 2017 Gifted and Talented program are currently being accepted and will continue through Nov. 2, according to school officials.

Professional and parent nomination forms are available in a folder in the front office of each Seminole ISD campus. Parent nomination forms are in English, German, or Spanish translations.

Nomination documents will be collected on the morning of Nov. 2.

According to Seminole ISD officials, it is imperative the deadline be met by faculty and parents in order to have a student participate in the testing process for the Gifted and Talented program.

For more information about the program, e-mail Stacie Laramore at [email protected]

