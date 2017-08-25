Seminole ISD Education Foundation Kicks Off ‘Founder’s Campaign’

With just over a year of organizational planning under their belts, the newly formed Seminole ISD Education Foundation has officially kicked off their initial fund raising campaign.

All in the effort to provide monetary support to the Seminole Independent School District at a level above where local taxpayer dollars can reach, and, in an effort to “maintain the community standard and high level of expectation of the Seminole Independent School District.”

Coined as the non-profit group’s “Founder’s Campaign,” donations in the range of $100 to $25,000 are being sought from both those within the business and private sector in this “one-time opportunity.”

Formed in May 2016, the Seminole ISD Education Foundation was created to give the people in the Seminole community and others a chance to help assist Seminole ISD in the same special ways that Seminole ISD may have helped them.

The local non-profit foundation accepts gifts of cash, checks, property and insurance and will bequests, as well as in-kind products and services.

According to foundation officials, donors who elect to donate $25,000 or above to the non-profit organization would be named as “founding partners” of the Seminole ISD Education Foundation, warranting the private or business-sector donors lifetime recognition of the non-profit’s future endeavours.

All donations to the foundation are tax-deductible.

“The Seminole ISD Education Foundation was created to give the people in our community a chance to help others in the same special ways that Seminole ISD may have helped them,” said Ben Royston, president of the Seminole ISD Board of Trustees in a 2016 story produced by the Seminole Sentinel. “It is our hope that they will support a variety of educational projects which otherwise, would not exist.”

SISD Superintendent Gary Laramore stated the idea of the foundation comes after many other school districts throughout the country have established similar non-profit foundations to help enrich the offerings of their respective school districts.

“We recognize the uncertainties that are before us, and feel this would be a great way to help offset the financial burden of the taxpayers, while at the same time helping to continue to fund some of the programs our students enjoy participating in,” said Laramore.

In an April 2016 statement by the SISD Board of Trustees upon the foundation’s initial formation, school officials stated: “The Foundation intends to create an ongoing program that will benefit both SISD students and staff, as well as enhance and enrich teaching and student learning in the district. As we search for alternative methods of funding due to our unique situation and the state funding structure, it is the hope of the board that this venture could eventually provide some relief to our local taxpayers.”

Recently, the Seminole ISD Education Foundation was the recipient of a $2,500 donation from the Monsanto Fund’s “America’s Farmers Grow Communities” through the nomination of Seminole area farmer and longtime resident Otis Lee Johnson, who was awarded the funds for local donation (see separate story).

For those willing to participate in the “Founder’s Campaign” process, you are urged to contact on of the following Seminole ISD Education Foundation Board Representatives: Chris Jones, Seminole Economic Development Corp; John Belcher, First United Bank; Nadine Kantar, McDonald’s; Gary Dugger, Oswalt Pharmacy, and; Jessica Parkey, K’Bella Ray’s Health Spa.

