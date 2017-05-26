Seminole ISD Athletics to Host Various Summer Camps

The Seminole Independent School District will be hosting a number of different activities during the summer months, ranging from swimming lessons and open pool sessions, to individual/team development camps.

The following is a listing of available activities coming up for Seminole ISD.

—

Swimming Lessons, Summer Pool Hours

The Seminole High School Swimming Pool Staff will hold swimming lesson registration on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2.

Registration will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Lessons are blocked for two-week sessions during the month of June.

Registration cost is $10 per person, and the lessons are open for children kindergarten age through adult.

Additionally, the Seminole High School swimming pool will be open for its annual summer operations beginning on Tuesday, May 30.

The pool is open each Tuesday through Saturday through July 29. Pool operating hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a small admission fee. Children 6 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, the pool will also host “Family Nights” each Tuesday and Thursday evening, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Children 18-years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult on those evenings, according to pool officials.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through July 29th (Tuesdays through Saturday’s only), the SHS pool will be made available for adult aquatic training purposes, where individuals may request a designated swimming lane for swimming laps.

For more information about the Seminole High School pool, contact the SHS campus at (432) 758-5873.

—

Boys Basketball

The 2017 Seminole Indian Basketball Camp, open to incoming third through ninth grade students of the upcoming 2017-18 school year, will be held June 12-15 at the Seminole High School Gymnasium.

Camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 12-noon each day.

The cost is $50 per camper, which includes payment of a camp t-shirt.

Registration for the camp is underway and running through June 7.

For more information, contact David Williams at (972) 533-9521 or by email: [email protected]

—

Girls Basketball

The 2017 Seminole Maiden Basketball Camp, open to incoming third through ninth grade students of the upcoming 2017-18 school year, will be held June 5-8 at the Seminole High School Gymnasium.

Camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 12-noon each day.

The cost is $50 per camper, which includes payment of a camp t-shirt.

Registration for the camp is underway and running through this Monday, May 29.

For more information, contact Leland Bearden at (432) 758-5873 or by email: [email protected]

—

Football

The 2017 Seminole Indian Football Camp, open to incoming second through ninth grade students of the upcoming 2017-18 school year, will be held July 31 through Aug. 3 at Seminole ISD’s Wigwam Stadium.

Camp sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

The cost is $40 per camper if done through the pre-registration process, which includes payment of a camp t-shirt. On-site registration is $50.

Campers will learn basic football skills, agility drills and championship character traits. The camp is a non-contact camp, according to SHS coaching staff officials.

For more information, contact Kent Jackson at (432) 788-7488.

—

Volleyball

The 2017 Seminole Maiden Volleyball Camp, open to incoming third through sixth grade students of the upcoming 2017-18 school year, will be held June 21-23 at the Seminole High School Gymnasium.

Camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 12-noon each day.

The cost is $45 per camper, and instruction will be conducted by members of the 2017 Seminole Maiden Varsity volleyball team to help raise funds for their summer camps and tournaments.

Registration for the camp is underway and running through June 12, with forms to be filled out and returned at West Texas National Bank or the SISD Athletic Dept. offices.

Category: Updates