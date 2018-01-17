Seminole HS Theatre Dept. to Perform ‘High School Musical’ This Weekend

If the performances of the winter musical at Seminole High School (SHS) are half as captivating as the rehearsals, it will be almost impossible to sit through the shows without tapping, swaying,or even humming along with the cast members.

Under the direction of drama teacher Reed Chappell, an ambitious and talented team of actors, vocalists, and dancers are set to perform “High School Musical” January 20-23 at the school’s performance theater. Performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m on Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday evening. Josh Singleton is the technical director for the show.

Students have been practicing for the musical since the end of October, Reed said. The cast, which consists of many underclassman and only one senior, will be performing the popular musical written by Peter Barsocchini. “High School Musical” was originally aired on the Disney Channel and has been a hit with teenagers everywhere. Reed said its notoriety was much to his advantage. “We choose this (musical) because all of the kids are familiar with it. They already knew all of the songs.”

For those few not familiar with the musical, it is about a small-town athlete named Troy Bolton (played by Alex Gonzales) who falls for a nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez (portrayed by Phiona Hiebert) at a holiday party. Soon after the party both of them tryout for the upcoming school musical. However, a jealous teenager named Sharpay Evans (played by Isabel Acosta.) and her twin brother Ryan (portrayed by Reagan “Bryce” Lopez) work diligently to keep Troy and Gabby from gets the leads in the show.

Chappell, who is originally from Rogers, Texas, is in his third year as the theater/drama teacher at SHS. He said that the musicals, unlike the One-Act plays which are done for competition, are presented strictly for the enjoyment of the community. He hopes that Seminole will come out to support their up-and-coming future stars on one of the three nights.

Tickets for the performance are $5. The cast of “High School Musical” and their role in the production include the following students (in bold) : Caanon Gibbons, Cheerleader; Emma Franklin, Cheerleader; Reagan Lopez, Ryan Evans; Taylor McGehee, Cheerleader ; Briana Froese, Cheerleader; Madison Riley, Cheerleader; Phiona Hiebert, Gabriella Montez; Jazlyn Cortez, Cheerleader; Alyssa Olivas, Cheerleader; Elexus Ortiz, Cheerleader; Brittney Weeks, Cheerleader; Jessie Fehr, Cheerleader; Jennifer Penner, Cheerleader; Abi Avitia, Thespian; Bryce Boyles, Jack Scott and Skater Dude; Devin Doerksen, Jock; Payton Perez, Thespian; Victoria Castro, Thespian; Rusty, Ball Playa; Jaedyn Gates, Martha Cox; Gracie Emig, Ms. Darbus; Eleny Macias, Kelsi Nielsen; Reese Cooper, Brainiac; Cathryn Johnson, Brainiac; Dave Dyck, Skater; Nathan Gates, Skater; Bryce Karr, Coach Bolton; Jeremy Lawrence, Thespian; Colter Robertson, Skater guy; Dillon Gutierrez, Zeke; Travis Furlow, trainer; Garrett Currie, Trainer; Alex Gonzalez, Troy Bolton; Cade Barnard, Chad Danforth; Samantha Gutierrez, Brainiac; Madison Dyck, Mrs.Tenny/Brainiac; Riley Davidson, Thespian; Ainslee Harvey, Brainiac; Bethani Bearden, Jaclyn Scott/Thespian; Isabel Acosta, Sharpey Evans; Moises Ybaben, Thespian; Lizzy Allred, Brainiac; Ransom Edwards, Jock; Ian Alvidrez, Jock; and Jaydon Wiebe, Jock.

—

Category: Updates