Seminole HS Skills USA Seeking Used Bikes for Local At-Need Children

The Seminole High School Auto Technology group, a Skills USA vocational program, and the Seminole Optimist Club are once again teaming up to help at-need Seminole area youth with a bicycle donation project.

The project, which sees used bicycles donated to the SHS program for repairs, and in turn, donated to local needy children, coincides with the Optimist Club’s annual “Give a Child a Smile” Christmas program.

If you or someone you know wishes to donate a used bicycle to the cause, contact SHS Auto Tech instructor Tommy Spence at (432) 758-5873 to set up an arrangement for the donation.

The SHS Auto Technology students will join the Seminole Optimist Club in distributing the bicycles, as well as donated canned goods and clothing to Seminole area at-need families in their annual Christmas program, which is slated to take place on Dec. 16.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. The national organization provides educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education (CTE) in the nation’s classrooms.

Category: Updates