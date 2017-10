The Seminole EMS is hosting a smoked turkey fundraiser, with just 160 turkeys available, according to information recently provided by the local medical service.

Turkeys are available for $35 a pice and orders can be taken by contacting the Seminole EMS office at (432) 758-8816.

All turkeys must be picked up by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the event will be used by the Seminole EMS Dept.

