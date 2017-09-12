Seminole Education Foundation to Host Gala Sept. 23

In association with the 2017 Seminole ISD all-school, triennial “Great Comeback” festivities, the Seminole ISD Education Foundation will be hosting a fund raising gala on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23, at the City of Seminole’s Community Center.

Hors d’oeuvres, a wine tasting, a silent and live auction and live entertainment are anticipated to be featured in the gala, according to event organizers.

Tickets to the gala have been set at $25 per person fee at the door, and proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will be devoted to the Seminole ISD Education Foundation.

Formed in May 2016, the Seminole ISD Education Foundation was created to give the people in the Seminole community and others a chance to help assist Seminole ISD in the same special ways that Seminole ISD may have helped them.

The local non-profit foundation accepts gifts of cash, checks, property and insurance and will bequests, as well as in-kind products and services.

All donations to the foundation are tax-deductible.

The 2017 “All-School Reunion” will be held in association with the 2017 Seminole HS homecoming festivities, slated for Sept. 22 and 23 at various locations in Seminole.

—

Category: Updates