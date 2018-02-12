Seminole Education Foundation Accepting ‘Grants for Great Ideas’ Applications

The application process for the Seminole Education Foundation’s “Grants for Great Ideas” is currently taking place, according to SEF officials in a recent release of information to the Seminole Sentinel.

“Grants for Great Ideas (GGI) is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative instructional approaches to the accomplishment of program objectives,” said the SEF on their GGI website, https://sites.google.com/seminole.k12.tx.us/ggi/home.

Individuals or teams of individuals employed by Seminole ISD who are involved in the instruction of students are eligible to apply for the grant.

Applications for the GGI are due by 11:59 p.m. on March 9. Full grant application rules area available online at the above mentioned website.

The number of awards, according to the grant rules, will depend on funds available from the SEF. Grants awarded must be implemented no later than May 2019. Local educators can apply for funding to be used toward classroom supplies, technology, subscriptions, and field trips, to name a few. SEF officials state there are few limitations on grants, but reiterate funds must be used for the benefit of education for students.

Selection criteria for the grants are based on the following:

● The degree to which the proposal addresses important program objectives;

● The degree to which the proposal represents a creative or innovative approach to the accomplishment of objectives. (It should address a new project as opposed to one accomplished or under way);

● The degree to which sound evaluation procedures are incorporated in the proposal;

● The degree to which the proposal is clear and logical, including: (a) specificity of the objectives; (b) clarity of description of instructional procedures or methods, and (c) correlation between objectives and evaluation.

Applications will be reviewed and commented on by the Grant Application

Review Committee made up of any of the following members: (a. Foundation directors appointed by the chairperson of the Foundation Board of Directors; (b. District curriculum personnel, and; (c. Others as determined by the Foundation Board of Directors.

Formed in May 2016, the Seminole Education Foundation was created to give the people in the Seminole community and others a chance to help assist Seminole ISD in the same special ways that Seminole ISD may have helped them.

The local non-profit foundation accepts gifts of cash, checks, property and insurance and will bequests, as well as in-kind products and services.

All donations to the foundation are tax-deductible.

“The Seminole Education Foundation was created to give the people in our community a chance to help others in the same special ways that Seminole ISD may have helped them,” said Ben Royston, president of the Seminole ISD Board of Trustees in a 2016 story produced by the Seminole Sentinel. “It is our hope that they will support a variety of educational projects which otherwise, would not exist.”

SISD Superintendent Gary Laramore, in the foundation’s formation, stated the idea of the foundation comes after many other school districts throughout the country have established similar non-profit foundations to help enrich the offerings of their respective school districts.

“We recognize the uncertainties that are before us, and feel this would be a great way to help offset the financial burden of the taxpayers, while at the same time helping to continue to fund some of the programs our students enjoy participating in,” said Laramore.

In an April 2016 statement by the SISD Board of Trustees upon the foundation’s initial formation, school officials stated: “The Foundation intends to create an ongoing program that will benefit both SISD students and staff, as well as enhance and enrich teaching and student learning in the district. As we search for alternative methods of funding due to our unique situation and the state funding structure, it is the hope of the board that this venture could eventually provide some relief to our local taxpayers.”

