Seminole EDC to Host Free ‘Lunch and Learn’ Business Development Workshop Feb. 21

Thinking of starting a business? Thinking of expanding your business?

The Seminole Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) might have the right workshop for you.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a “Lunch and Learn” meeting will be held at the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room, located at 101 E. Ave. A. The meeting will begin at 12-noon, and a lunch will be provided for those interested in attending.

The event and meal is free to those interested in attending, but EDC officials are encouraging those interested in attending to pre-register with their offices before the event by calling (432) 758-8803.

According to a press release issued by the SEDC, the workshop “will provide information on the many SBA programs that are available to fund small businesses.

The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, SBA delivers its services to people throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam.

“If you’re just starting out, the SEDC and SBA can help you with business and financing plans,” said Chris Jones, Executive Director of the SEDC. “If you’re already in business, you can use our resources to help manage and expand your business, obtain government contracts, recover from disaster, find foreign markets for your products and or services and make your voice heard in the federal government. Funding a small business is not easy. Join us on Feb. 21, and discover what we can do to help.”

