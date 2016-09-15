Seminole EDC to Host ‘Eggs and Issues’ Forum Oct. 4

Seminole business leaders and those interested in the local business climate are encouraged to take part in a unique opportunity to learn more about the West Texas business climate and some of its upcoming challenges, in a scheduled Oct. 4 breakfast event at the City of Seminole’s Ambassador Room.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) will be the keynote speaker in the first “Eggs and Issues” forum, hosted by the Seminole Economic Development Corp.

The Oct. 4 event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will cost those interested $10 to cover the cost of the breakfast. According to SEDC officials, eggs and other breakfast options will be provided at the forum.

The SEDC, which was founded in 2002 and serves as a division of the City of Seminole, works under a 4B corporation status as defined by the Development Corporation Act of 1979.

Under the Act, cities across the state of Texas were allowed to establish a corporation to administer the sales and use tax funds, and city voters must approve this special, dedicated tax at an election held for that purpose.

The SEDC operates on funding provided by a 1/2 percent of all sales tax allocations received by the City of Seminole from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, 4B corporations may use funding for the recruitment and/or development of manufacturing and industrial facilities; research and development facilities; recycling facilities; distribution centers; small warehouse facilities and distribution centers; military facilities; primary job training facilities; corporate headquarter facilities; job training classes; career centers; telephone call centers; business infrastructure; airport facilities; and operation of commuter rail, light rail or commuter buses.

In addition, 4B corporations may also fund retail business incentives (if city population is less than 20,000); sports and athletic facilities; entertainment, tourist and convention facilities; public parks and related open space improvements; affordable housing; and water supply and conservation programs (with special voter approval).

