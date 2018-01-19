Seminole Council to Vote on Placing SEDC Abolishment Before Voters

The seven members of the Seminole City Council will consider whether or not to place a ballot initiative before City of Seminole voters in the upcoming May 5 municipal election cycle, in a scheduled Monday evening meeting of the seven-member municipal panel.

The business item is one of three set to be addressed by the Seminole City Council in their semi-monthly regular meeting, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start inside Seminole’s City Hall, 302 S. Main St.

Monday evening’s meeting is open to the general public, for those who wish to attend.

According to an agenda obtained by the Seminole Sentinel on Thursday, Seminole City Council members will “consider ordering a special election on May 5, 2018, to adopt a one-half cent sales and use tax for street maintenance and repair, and to repeal the one-half of one cent sales and use tax authorized under the development corporation act.”

The business items comes in the wake of a Dec. 18, 2017 public suggestion from Seminole Mayor Wayne Mixon, who called for fellow members of the Seminole City Council to consider the defunding and disbanding of the Seminole Economic Development Corp.

“First of all I would like to state that I voted for the idea of an EDC,” said Mixon in a three page letter and statement recently obtained by the Seminole Sentinel and published in its Jan. 17 print edition. “I was appointed by City Council to the first board of the EDC and elected President. I started with a very positive attitude that an EDC would be good for Seminole. After serving as Mayor for 14 years and overseeing EDC, I have completely changed my mind.”

Mixon added: “The EDC, since it was created in 2002, has had five Executive Officers. I can truthfully say that I was always glad to have a new director, hoping the new one would be better than the last. But in the end, I was happy when each of them left.”

The SEDC, which was founded in 2002 and serves as a division of the City of Seminole, works under a 4B corporation status as defined by the Development Corporation Act of 1979.

Under the Act, cities across the state of Texas were allowed to establish a corporation to administer the sales and use tax funds, and city voters must approve this special, dedicated tax at an election held for that purpose.

The SEDC operates on funding provided by one-half percent of all sales tax allocations received by the City of Seminole from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, 4B corporations may use funding for the recruitment and/or development of manufacturing and industrial facilities; research and development facilities; recycling facilities; distribution centers; small warehouse facilities and distribution centers; military facilities; primary job training facilities; corporate headquarter facilities; job training classes; career centers; telephone call centers; business infrastructure; airport facilities; and operation of commuter rail, light rail or commuter buses.

In addition, 4B corporations may also fund retail business incentives (if city population is less than 20,000); sports and athletic facilities; entertainment, tourist and convention facilities; public parks and related open space improvements; affordable housing; and water supply and conservation programs (with special voter approval).

Also on Monday

In other business on Monday evening, Seminole City Council members will consider the following business items:

● consider the purchase of a John Deere 2030A ProGator and a John Deere HD300 SelectSpray spraying system through a statewide purchasing agreement;

● consider ordering for an election May 5, 2018 to elect a Mayor and Councilmembers in District 1, Place 2; District 2, Place 2 and District 3, Place 2.

Seminole City Council members will also receive an administrative report from Seminole City Administrator Tommy Phillips on Monday evening, related to the City’s recent sales tax allocation payment, trash in the M.S. Doss City Park, Youth Center repairs, La Tierra water tank and a dilapidated structure at 301 S.W. 17th St.

