Seliger to Visit Seminole Nov. 9 to Discuss 85th Texas Legislature

Texas Dist. 31 State Senator Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) will be hosting a public town-hall meeting on the afternoon of Nov. 9, according to a press release issued by the Senator’s office this week.

Seliger’s lone Gaines County stop is scheduled to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. inside the Seminole City Council Chambers at Seminole’s City Hall, 302 S. Main St.

According to a press release issued by Seliger’s office, the purpose of the Nov. 9 visit is to meet with the citizens of the 31st District to discuss the activities of the 85th Texas Legislative session, which wrapped up this past spring.

Seliger, on Nov. 9, will also be making a similar stop in Andrews County following his visit to Seminole and Gaines County.

