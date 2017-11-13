SEDC: Workforce Training Courses Being Eyed in Seminole Through OC

In an effort to further develop the available workforce within the Seminole and Gaines County, the Seminole Economic Development Corp. has reached a “memo of understanding” with Odessa College for the possible offering of specialized training and workforce development education training.

If minimal enrollment requirements are met, courses could be held in the Seminole community as early as January 2018, according to SEDC officials in an announcement issued last week.

According to SEDC officials, the following college-level courses are being eyed for the Seminole community include: Introduction to General Office Skills, Workplace Communications, Keyboarding Skills, Introduction to Computers: Computer Applications I, Introduction to Customer Service, and E-mailing.

“All of the courses are designed for non-traditional students who are looking to improve their basic work skills through these potential offerings, said Chris Jones, Executive Director of the SEDC, who added SEDC and Odessa College officials had been in discussions on the proposed venture for “the last seven-to-eight months.”

“We’re hoping this partnership will help better develop our local workforce for our current businesses and those potentially looking to come to Seminole to develop,” said Jones. “As we prepare for changes, which comes as a result of an advanced dynamic economy, preparing and building our workforce by offering training is how we stay ahead.”

For more details related to the venture, contact the Seminole EDC offices at (432) 758-8803, by visiting the SEDC offices inside Seminole City Hall, 302 S. Main St., or by emailing SEDC Workforce Coordinator Kristi Duncan at [email protected]

The Seminole Sentinel attempted to reach out to Odessa College officials in relation to the proposed venture, but had yet to hear from institution officials as of Monday afternoon.

